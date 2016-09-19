Town Business: New Renter Protections; New Privacy Commissioners; Solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux

New Renter Protections:
The really big proposals to change Oakland's landlord tenant laws are on the November ballot as Measure JJ, the "Renter Protection Act." We'll write more about this before you go to the polls.
In the meantime, several city council members are trying to tweak some of Oakland's housing laws. On Tuesday night Dan Kalb, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, and Abel Guillen's package of landlord-tenant laws
is up for discussion. The three councilmembers are proposing the following:
1. Requiring landlords who move into a two or three unit apartment building to prove they've lived there for at least two years before they can exempt their building from rent control. Currently it's one year. This is an important shift because owner move-in evictions are sometimes used by landlords to remove tenants who are otherwise protected by rent control and just cause. After getting rid of the older tenants, a landlord can increase rent on the units by as much as they want.
2. Require landlords who want to increase rent by more than five percent in a single year on rent controlled units to petition the rent board for permission to do so. Currently landlords can do whatever they want, and it's up to a tenant to know their rights and file a petition within 60 days if they think their landlord has increased their rent by more than the allowable amount which is set each year by the rent board, and which can only be exceeded under special circumstances. The new rules being proposed by Kalb, McElhaney, and Guillen would also increase the amount of time a tenant has to petition the rent board from 60 to 90 days.
The council's Community and Economic Development Committee struck several other proposed renter protections back in July from this legislative package, and watered down both of the above proposals.
The deleted items included a rule that would have prevented landlords from passing on the costs of capital improvements to tenants within a single year, and instead spread the cost out over the useful life of the improvement, and also a ban on so-called "gold plating" capital improvements. Gold plating happens when a landlord purposefully upgrades a building's fixtures and facilities in order to substantially increase rents. Also eliminated was a rule that would have made landlords pay tenants interests on their security deposits.
Item 1 above was modified from three to two years, making it easier for landlords to exempt their buildings via an owner-move in. Item 2 was modified by increasing the threshold that requires a landlord petition to five percent from the consumer price index which is almost always a lower threshold.
New Privacy Commissioners:
Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilmember Larry Reid are each making an appointment to the Oakland Privacy Commission.
Schaaf's appointee is UC Berkeley Associate Professor at the School of Information Deirdre Mulligan. With a degree from Georgetown University, dozens of publications, roles advising global companies like Intel and Microsoft, Mulligan is a heavy hitter in some of the exact fields that the city's new privacy commission will have to grapple with.
Reid's appointee is Robert Oliver, an executive of two companies that run residential treatment programs. Oliver also used to work as an Oakland police officer and is knowledgeable about the department.
Standing Rock Sioux:
The Standing Rock Sioux have been leading a fight against the construction of a 1,100 mile oil pipeline that will cross 209 rivers and creeks, and impact sacred tribal territory. The City of Oakland is offering the Standing Rock Sioux its official support.
"The City of Oakland, which sits on native lands of the Ohlone Tribe, continues to appreciate diversity of its community, their culture, and beliefs," reads a staff report accompanying the resolution. Oakland's resolution supporting the Standing Rock Sioux would notify the federal government that the city doesn't want the Dakota Access Pipeline built.
The Oakland City Council recently banned the storage and handling of coal inside the city, and has previously passed resolutions against oil trains and other fossil fuels projects.