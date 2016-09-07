Attorneys Travel to Florida to Help Celeste Guap, Victim of Bay Area Police Sex-Crime Scandal

click to enlarge
The young woman who calls herself Celeste Guap is getting some help from two Bay Area attorneys. Pamela Price and Charles Bonner announced today that they are traveling to Florida, where Guap has been held in Martin County Jail since August 29.
"I am literally on my way to Florida right now," said Price during a brief phone call today.
Guap is accused of committing aggravated battery
against a security guard at the Treasure Coast Recovery Center in Stuart County, Florida. She was sent to the rehab center two weeks ago by the Richmond Police Department and possibly other Bay Area law-enforcement agencies.
Both the Richmond police and Alameda County District Attorney have refused to say if they paid for, or helped coordinate, sending Guap to Florida. But the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office confirmed today that the Richmond police obtained funding from the state Victims Compensation Program
to pay for the rehabilitation services in Florida.
The Bonner & Bonner law firm confirmed to the Express
that they are hoping to help get Guap released from jail and to represent her in court.
Price and Bonner have also set up a crowdfunding page to raise money
for Guap's legal and medical expenses.
In May, it was revealed that Guap had been sexually exploited by several Oakland police officers
when she was 17 years old. One of the officers who allegedly raped Guap, Brendan O'Brien, shot and killed himself in September of last year. He left a suicide note that sparked an internal OPD investigation, but Oakland police appear to have tried covering up the sex crimes
.
Since May, cops from multiple agencies have been implicated in the sex-crime scandal, including several Richmond officers and an inspector from the Alameda County DA's office.
But, so far, not a single officer has been charged with a crime.
In a previous interview, Price questioned why police sent Guap across the country to Florida, given the fact that she is a key witness to possibly dozens of crimes committed by multiple officers. "From a legal perspective it looks a whole lot like witness tampering to any lawyer," Price said.