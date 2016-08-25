August 25, 2016 Blogs » Seven Days

Berkeley City Council Will Meet Tomorrow to Vote on Minimum Wage Compromise 

By
Email
Print
click to enlarge Members of the Berkeley for Working Families coalition outside Berkeley City Hall in April. - COURTESY OF SEIU 1021
  • Courtesy of SEIU 1021
  • Members of the Berkeley for Working Families coalition outside Berkeley City Hall in April.
Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., the Berkeley City Council will convene a special meeting to try one more time to reach a compromise on the minimum wage.

All sides sound optimistic. But it's been a long, hard road.

For over two years, a coalition of workers, labor unions, and other activists have been pressing the city's leaders to increase the minimum wage. But business owners and moderate members of the council have been resisting a substantial increase.

The inadequacy of Berkeley's existing minimum wage has been conceded by virtually everyone. At $11 an hour, a full time employee who takes no vacation can only make about $22,000 in annual income, before taxes. Berkeley's average rent for a one bedroom apartment is now $31,000 a year. Rents in nearby cities aren't much better. Many low-wage workers are barely surviving as the region's cost of living continues to rise.

In April, the Berkeley for Working Families coalition qualified a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by October 2017 and then to increase this by 3 percent each year, plus inflation, to reach the city's official living wage. Backers of the measure include State Senator Tony Thurmond, Berkeley councilmembers Kriss Worthington, Jesse Arreguin, and Max Anderson, and the Alameda Labor Council.

But opponents of this measure, including the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Tom Bates, Councilmember Laurie Capitelli, and some nonprofits, crafted an alternative that would raise the minimum wage at a slower pace, and not reach the living wage. The alternative would increase the living wage to $15 by October 2019. In April, a majority of the Berkeley City Council voted to put this alternative measure on the November ballot alongside the Berkeley for Working Families initiative.


Labor activists with the Berkeley for Working Families coalition have called the alternative measure a cynical attempt to confuse voters and sabotage their minimum wage initiative.

Since then, both sides have met several times to negotiate a possible compromise that would avoid expensive campaigns for and against both ballot measures. Until recently, it was unclear whether the two sides could reach common ground.

On August 11 they almost struck a deal. Capitelli called a special meeting of the Berkeley City Council to consider voting on an ordinance that would have increased the minimum wage to $15 by October 2018. But only councilmembers Kriss Worthington, Darryl Moore, and Jesse Arreguin showed up to the meeting, and it was cancelled for lack of quorum.

"Capitelli got a lot of heat for his screwup last time," said Worthington. "It was rude to not show up."

Worthington said the compromise is not a new idea, and that it has been discussed for several months.

Capitelli told the Express the August 11 meeting was premature, and the compromise measure hadn't been properly vetted. "Really we just ran out of time and I hadn’t had opportunity to release the document, so it didn’t seem fair to me, to all parties that we go forward."

Both Worthington and Capitelli said tomorrow's special meeting will happen, and they both expect the compromise to win approval.

"The good news is that workers will be assured they don’t have to worry about whether both ballot measures will win or lose, or whether the weaker one will get more votes and trump the stronger one," said Worthington.

But even if the compromise is approved tomorrow, Berkeley voters will likely still have two minimum wage measures on their ballots. What then?

Capitelli said the city council and the Berkeley for Working Families Coalition are in talks to go to court and ask a judge to possibly remove the ballot measures. But if that doesn't work, it puts both sides in the awkward position of campaigning against their own ballot measures.

Worthington doesn't think that's too big a problem. "If we pass the compromise, I think both sides will send a loud and clear message to tell everyone to vote no."

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Seven Days »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Blogs

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

What the Fork - August 25, 7:31 PM

Drake's 27th Anniversary Party is Friday. Here's the Beer List.

More Details on Those Rumored Oakland Raiders Coliseum Renderings and Images

Seven Days - August 25, 6:54 PM

More Details on Those Rumored Oakland Raiders Coliseum Renderings and Images

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

What the Fork - August 25, 1:46 PM

Mid-Week Menu: A Hotel Restaurant Reinvents Itself, a Sandwich Pop-Up Re-emerges, and a Fish Market Shutters

Berkeley City Council Will Meet Tomorrow to Vote on Minimum Wage Compromise

Seven Days - August 25, 12:44 PM

Berkeley City Council Will Meet Tomorrow to Vote on Minimum Wage Compromise

Politifact: Sen. Feinstein Spread 'Mostly False' Information About California Legalization

Legalization Nation - August 25, 9:40 AM

Politifact: Sen. Feinstein Spread 'Mostly False' Information About California Legalization

More Seven Days More Culture Spy More from the Blogs

Special Reports

Summer Guide 2016

Your definitive guide to summertime entertainment, outings, eating, drinking, and more.

By Luke Tsai, Sam Lefebvre, Sarah Burke, Nastia Voynovskaya, Nick Miller and Janelle Bitker, Darwin BondGraham, Sarah Burke, Bert Johnson, Sydney Johnson, Sam Lefebvre, Joseph Meehan, Nick Miller, Luke Tsai, Nastia Voynovskaya

Sustainable Living 2016

Everything you need to know about saving water, energy efficiency, sustainable farming and eating, and more.

By David Downs, Darwin BondGraham, Sarah Burke, Nastia Voynovskaya, Erin Baldassari and Sarah Elizabeth Adler

Recent Issues

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016

Jul 27, 2016
Jul 20, 2016
Jul 13, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation