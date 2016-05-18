Seven Days

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Trump Calls Oakland One of Most Dangerous Cities in the World

By Nick Miller
Wed, May 18, 2016 at 9:33 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY DONKEYHOTEY
  • Illustration by DonkeyHotey
The New York Times asked Donald Trump the following:
“What’s the most dangerous place in the world you’ve been to?”
Dangerous is relative. And typically I'm not one to judge; if you think a place is "dangerous," fine. And I get that danger evolves. For instance, I've traveled to spots on this planet that I probably would not visit again, out of fear of getting shot up or beheaded.

But Trump clearly has a unique world view, so of course his concept of what is dangerous doesn't align with, say, the 420,000 of us living in Oakland. Consider:
“[T]here are places in America that are among the most dangerous in the world. You go to places like Oakland. Or Ferguson. The crime numbers are worse. Seriously.”
Read the whole story here.

There's really no need to respond to Trump, Oakland. Just play this song, loud, on repeat.


  |  

Comments (8)

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 30, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 16, 2016

Nov 9, 2016
Nov 2, 2016
Oct 26, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation