Oakland's Top Housing Official: There Is No Affordable Housing Crisis

click image Association of Bay Area Governments

Rachel Flynn at a recent meeting of the Bay Area Planning Directors Association.

Oakland Planning Director: "There is no housing crisis in Oakland." — Brian Hanlon (@hanlonbt) October 7, 2015

She thinks people might need to get a roommate, which is no big deal. — Brian Hanlon (@hanlonbt) October 7, 2015

Rachel Flynn of @oakland downplays talks of a "housing crisis," says she doesn't believe Oakland will hit expensive heights of NY, SF. — Roland Li (@rolandlisf) October 7, 2015

.@LibbySchaaf if this is an accurate direct quote, somebody better be fired. https://t.co/5VeXCp9Qya — 残念星 (@GonzOakland) October 7, 2015

Living in a rapidly gentrifying area of #Oakland & my rent went up 25% this year. My city govt doesn't think there's a housing crisis. AMA. — RedwoodGirl (@RedwoodGirl) October 7, 2015

click to enlarge Urban Land Institute

Screen grab from the ULI's Fall Meeting web site.