Prop. 64 Rolls Out New Ads, No on 64 Touts Unfavorable New Poll

The proponents of an initiative to legalize marijuana for adults in California are launching a series of online videos
that will be appearing on television, as well.
Thursday, Yes on 64 uploaded “Common Sense,” featuring California’s former director of finance, Tom Campbell, appealing to extremely important swing voters. The video has not been made public as of this morning.
In the video, tinkling piano notes play, the suit-and-tie-wearing Campbell says, “As California’s former director of finance I assure you Proposition 64 is a smarter, safer, more fiscally sound approach to adult-use marijuana than what our state is currently doing.
“So, though I never tried marijuana and I don’t advocate others doing so, I’m voting Yes on 64 to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for adults 21 and over. 64 has strict safeguards for families and a billion dollars in new revenue for our state’s greatest needs. So vote yes on 64.”
The ad rollout comes amid a new poll showing Proposition 64’s support at just 51 percent
, with a 3.7 percent margin of error. The No on 64 camp on Tuesday touted the results of the automated poll conducted October 13-15 via phone and online.
“Proposition 64 … is backed 51% to 40%. Unchanged from mid-and late-September,” Survey USA states.
“The survey was conducted using blended sample, mixed mode. Respondents reachable on their home telephones (58% of likely voters) were interviewed on their home telephones in the recorded voice of a professional announcer. Respondents not reachable on a home telephone (42% of likely voters) were shown a questionnaire on the screen of their smartphone, tablet or other electronic device. Polling ballot measures and citizen initiatives is an inexact science,” Survey USA states.
Among all polls, Survey USA polls have generally yielded results showing the least support for Proposition 64. However, the polling group is correct when it states: “In general, having nothing to do with California specifically and having nothing to do with 2016 uniquely, opposition to a ballot measure increases as Election Day approaches. Rarely does support for a ballot measure increase over time. As a result, the outcome of Prop 64 cannot be assured at this hour.”
No on 64 has promised to start airing their own video ad
in the pivotal Los Angeles market, stating in Spanish that marijuana candy advertising would be coming to television “on shows children watch.”
“We can’t allow our children to be put at risk,” the ad states.
(In fact, federal communications law prohibits advertising banned drugs on broadcast television and radio. Station owners that do could lose their jobs and their station’s FCC licenses. Prop 64 also explicitly prohibits advertising to children.)
Last week, veteran campaign experts said
they expected Proposition 64 to pass.
And in a press conference this week, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom stated
: "We're working our tail off. ... If we’re able to continue where we are today, with this kind of a pace of energy, we’ll win.”
Also this week, Gallup reported 60 percent of Americans now support
marijuana legalization.