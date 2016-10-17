Nurses Can Train on Marijuana This Friday in Lafayette

By David Downs
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 9:16 AM
Mainstream medical practitioners and institutions are woefully behind the curve on cannabinoids.
But as adult-use legalization spreads, it also lifts the lingering stigma over mainstream medical uses for pot. Dramatic inroads are being made.
The Apothecarium launches a new physician outreach program
with Mayor Jean Quan’s husband Dr. Floyd Huen this October.
And over in Lafayette Friday, nurses can get trained on cannabinoid medicine from two rock stars in the space: Alice O’Leary Randall, LPN, CT; and the East Bay's Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC.
click to enlarge
-
Stephen Loewinsohn
-
Patients in many nursing homes and hospice care facilities are prohibited from using cannabis-based tinctures and oils.
Nurses who attend the Nurses Medical Cannabis Workshop: A Clinical Focus
, obtain six contact hours per session, which may count toward continuing education requirements.
Experts say
doctors and nurses are not currently trained on the endocannabinoid system, and lack basic information about the plant, its compounds, dosing and drug interactions, and indications. Yet about one in 20 California adults are estimated to have used cannabis for serious medical condition.
Theisen
specializes in female seniors — some of the most cannabis-phobic patients around. Randall is a noted medical voice on cannabis, and former partner of Robert Randall, a celebrity federal medical marijuana patient.
The event is sponsored by United Patients Group and Green Health Consultants and is $225.
The California Board of Registered Nursing is listed as the provider for a total of six (6) CE Certified Contact Hours.
The duo also conducts the workshop Saturday in San Rafael.
[David Downs is the author of The Medical Marijuana Guidebook, America's most practical guide for patients and caregivers.]