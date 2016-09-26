Amoeba Records Hits Big With Pot Shop Permit in Berkeley

By David Downs
Last October,
we broke the news that cannabis might be helping to save the music industry
. Amid the collapse of record sales and the rise of legal cannabis, musicians are launching marijuana brands. Also, the West Coast’s most famous record store, Amoeba Records, had opened a medical marijuana doctor’s office, and was applying for a coveted license to sell medical cannabis in Berkeley
Last week, those plans came to fruition: The Berkeley City Council agreed to grant the ailing record store a license to dispense medical cannabis from their Telegraph Ave. store. The store will be called BC3, for Berkeley Compassionate Care Collective, at 2465 Telegraph Ave.
“We. Got. The. Berkeley. Dispensary. Permit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A record store and a dispensary, who could have imagined this awesomeness?!?!?!?!?!?” wrote Amber Senter, Amoeba permit team member, on Facebook.
It could be a minimum of several months before any Amoeba Records Dispensary sees its first customers. The records store’s conversion of its jazz room and exterior requires approvals from Berkeley’s Department of Planning and Development.
Berkeley council also approved another pot-shop dispensary, to be operated by the group behind San Francisco’s enormously successful, well-run, award-winning The Apothecarium. Berkeley’s The Apothecarium will be at 2578 Shattuck Ave.
These two new permits come after Council awarded a permit to its first Black, female, senior citizen pot shop owner Sue Taylor
.
Competition was fierce for Taylor’s permit, and Council agreed to add two more permits after she won hers. Berkeley currently has three licensed, operational dispensaries: Berkeley Patients Group, CBCB, and BPCC. BPCC led a campaign to oppose
any new permittees near its small, low-profile store on Telegraph Ave.