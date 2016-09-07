Tickets On Sale Now for 'Route 64': A Special Marijuana Legalization Discussion and Event

By Nick Miller
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 12:51 PM
Want to learn more about the finer details of Proposition 64
, the ballot measure that would legalize adult-use marijuana in California?
Of course you do. That's why, on Tuesday, October 11, the Express
will host a very special panel discussion of Prop. 64 at Berkeley's David Brower Center.
Tickets are on sale now
. Admission comes with drinks and light snacks afterward, and an opportunity for further discussion with panelists and guests.
More details coming soon, so check back here or RSVP at our Facebook event page
!
Email Nick Miller at Nick.Miller@EastBayExpress.com with questions.
Thanks!