Tickets On Sale Now for 'Route 64': A Special Marijuana Legalization Discussion an Event

click to enlarge

Want to learn more about the finer details of Proposition 64 , the ballot measure that would legalize adult-use marijuana in California?Of course you do. That's why, on Tuesday, October 11, thewill host a very special panel discussion of Prop. 64 at Berkeley's David Brower Center. Tickets are on sale now . Admission comes with drinks and light snacks afterward, and an opportunity for further discussion with panelists and gues.More details coming soon, so check back here or RSVP at our Facebook event page Email Nick Miller at Nick.Miller@EastBayExpress.com with questions.Thanks!