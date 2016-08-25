Politifact: Sen. Feinstein Spread 'Mostly False' Information About California Legalization

By David Downs
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 9:40 AM
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is fibbing when she says kids are going to see pot ads on television if California legalization measure Proposition 64 passes. At least according to Politifact, which on August 5 rated
the aforementioned Feinstein claim “mostly false,” though it promises to be widely
advertised among voters through Election Day.
If passed by voters, Prop. 64 would end California's century-long policy of cannabis prohibition — which opponents say hasn’t worked, and has cost the state untold billions of dollars. Prop. 64 allows adults 21-and-over to possess up to an ounce of pot in public and grow up to six plants on their property, as well as regulates the commercial growth, distribution and sale of cannabis.
It’s opposed by some in law enforcement as well as Feinstein, who stated in a July press release that Prop. 64 "allows marijuana smoking ads in prime time, on programs with millions of children and teenage viewers."
Feinstein should know better, experts say. Federal law prohibits the advertisement of federally illegal drugs like cannabis on federal licensed broadcasts. There are no pot ads on TV in other states, Politifact notes. It would be equivalent to broadcasting ads for heroin.
“If Prop. 64 passes, nothing will change in terms of what radio and television stations can legally broadcast," Joe Berry, president of the California Broadcasters Association, told Politifact. "The federal government licenses the radio and TV stations in California. The federal government’s position is that marijuana is an illegal substance. So, it’s illegal to advertise that substance."
Stations that air pot ads could lose their license, and they would be promptly turned in by their local and regional competitors — all of whom are in a cutthroat competition for viewers.
“We rate her claim Mostly False,” Politifact stated.
Still the No on 64 plans to use it heavily citing a poll that shows support for Prop 64 dips when they mention pot ads on TV.