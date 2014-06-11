Weed-Infused Sex Lube Hits Market: Meet, Foria

The first-ever marijuana-infused sexual enhancement product designed specifically for women has come to market. Meet: Foria.



The one-ounce, $88 spray bottle of “pre-lube” contains thirty servings of cannabinoid-infused coconut oil. Launching soon, it will only be available to medical cannabis patients in California.

The Southern California makers of Foria, dubbed “Aphrodite Group,” note that cannabis is one of the oldest known aphrodisiacs. (Weed’s main active ingredient, THC, mimics the neurotransmitter anandamide, which causes euphoria and can facilitate arousal.) The group tested its products on about 100 volunteers in and around the Bay Area.

Foria uses 100-percent food-grade coconut oil, which has an ideal viscosity and low pH. “Coconut oil has been studied for its topical antimicrobial effects, including fighting off yeast and bacteria and optimizing the natural harmony and balance of the body,” the company states.

Foria's makers say the raw plant matter is concentrated and purified into an extract and is lab-tested by The Werc Shop in SoCal. "Made with love in California, Foria is Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free, Chemical & Pesticide-free, 100% Natural and, of course, edible.”

Each bottle contains liquid coconut oil and 360 mg of THC and other cannabinoids. Women are instructed to apply 4-8 sprays directly onto the clitoris, inner and outer labia, and inside the vagina. Each spray contains approximately 2 mg of THC.

The company states on its website: “Your body and its needs are unique, so it is recommended that you experiment slowly to learn what serving size is best for you. Allow 15-30 minutes to relax and absorb the medicine; a great time for foreplay or self massage. Then enjoy alone or with a partner as desired.”

The Cannabist’s Ricardo Baca talked to Carol Carlson, a "60-something who lives in Marin County with her husband," about the product: