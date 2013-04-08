Gut Feeling: Pot Eases Crohn's Disease

Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel is recruiting Crohn's Disease sufferers for a study on the ability of cannabis to treat the inflammatory bowel disease. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov, researchers with Meir are currently recruiting participants for phase 1 and 2 studies of the effectiveness of pot molecules THC and CBD on the painful, diarrhea- and vomiting-inducing GI tract illness, which affects 400,000-600,000 North Americans.



CDC's illustration of a Crohn's Disease sufferer

There's significant evidence cannabis treats Crohn's Disease, though the United States government considers the plant a schedule 1 drug with no medical use and a high potential for abuse.

"... results indicate that cannabis may have a positive effect on disease activity, as reflected by reduction in disease activity index and in the need for other drugs and surgery," concludes a 2011 study in the Israel Medical Association Journal.

That's because the molecules in pot like CBD are highly anti-inflammatory, while THC is one of the best, safest nausea cures and appetite stimulants in the world. Marijuana use is already permitted in Israel to treat Crohn's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain and PTSD.

But what about those nasty feelings of well-being and hunger pot can cause? Not to worry. Participants in the Crohn's study won't feel "high" or euphoric, as the study calls for drops of 5mg THC with 50 mg of CBD. THC to CBD ratios of 1:10 don't generate a buzz. We feel better already.