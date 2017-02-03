Culture Spy

Friday, February 3, 2017

To-Do This Weekend: Art Or Football ... Or Both!

By Deanna Boutte
Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:57 PM

A storm will be rolling through this evening — canceling First Friday — but there's still art galleries open, plus the "big game" on Sunday. Here are two options that won't break the bank.

SCREW FOOTBALL, WE CAME TO PARTY
Era Art Bar and Lounge will host a viewing party for Super Bowl LI. Watch the game on eight screen, over two levels. Or if football isn't your thing, there are countless drink specials. 106 KMEL's very own DCisChillin will be mixing songs during commercial breaks. This is a 21-and-over event and admission is free.  Sunday, February 5, at Era Art Bar and Lounge, 19 Grand Avenue, Oakland. Doors open at 2:30pm; kick-off is at 3:30pm. For more information visit: www.oaklandera.com


FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK — RAIN OR SHINE
Unlike the outdoors First Friday block party, Oakland Art Murmur doesn't stop for rain. This free event offers a variety of art at more than forty galleries. From classic cars to coffee cups, and ceramics to cocktails, there is certainly something that will catch your eye. 
Friday, February 3, in Uptown on Telegraph between Grand Avenue and 27th Street, Oakland. 6:00 to 9:00pm. For more information and to download the OAM map, visit: http://oaklandartmurmur.org/firstfriday/

