Culture Spy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

By Nick Miller
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:55 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge 15875178_1354123741299682_8277231656258760914_o.jpg
San Francisco Beer Week is nigh — and, this year, our side of the Bay Bridge is getting in on the action with the first-ever East Bay Brewers Festival.

On Saturday, February 18, in Oakland, host Drakes Brewing Co. (at its Dealership location) and 25 East Bay breweries will pour at inaugural gathering. And — very cool — each of these breweries will bring a special event-only beer to the fest.

Participating breweries include 21st Amendment, Alameda Island, Ale Industries, Altamont, Benoit-Casper, Calicraft, Cleophus Quealy, Drake's, East Brother Beer, EJ Phair, Eight Bridges, Faction, Federation, Ghost Town, Gilman, Independent, Jupiter, Line 51, Novel, Pacific Coast, Temescal, Triple Rock, and Woods. There will be more than fifty brews to sample.

There will be food, deejays, and the proceeds benefit City Slicker Farms. Tickets are just $30 and include ten pours, and tickets will also be on sale the day of at the event. Learn more on Facebook and purchase tickets at EventBrite.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 4, 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Dec 21, 2016

Dec 14, 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Nov 30, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2017 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation