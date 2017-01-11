First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now

By Nick Miller
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:55 AM
San Francisco Beer Week
is nigh — and, this year, our side of the Bay Bridge is getting in on the action with the first-ever East Bay Brewers Festival.
On Saturday, February 18, in Oakland, host Drakes Brewing Co. (at its Dealership location
) and 25 East Bay breweries will pour at inaugural gathering. And — very cool — each of these breweries will bring a special event-only beer to the fest.
Participating breweries include 21st Amendment, Alameda Island, Ale Industries, Altamont, Benoit-Casper, Calicraft, Cleophus Quealy, Drake's, East Brother Beer, EJ Phair, Eight Bridges, Faction, Federation, Ghost Town, Gilman, Independent, Jupiter, Line 51, Novel, Pacific Coast, Temescal, Triple Rock, and Woods. There will be more than fifty brews to sample.
There will be food, deejays, and the proceeds benefit City Slicker Farms
. Tickets are just $30 and include ten pours, and tickets will also be on sale the day of at the event. Learn more on Facebook
and purchase tickets at EventBrite
.