Thursday, December 8, 2016

Primus, Tune-Yards, Hieroglyphics, and More to Play 'Oakland United' Fire Benefit at Fox Theater

By Nick Miller
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 6:10 PM

click to enlarge oaklandunited_1024.jpg
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, December 9, for Oakland United, a special benefit concert for Ghost Ship fire victims, which will be held next week at the Fox Theater.

The show will be an evening of music and stories, and will feature Bay Area musicians, journalists, and artists.

The lineup so far includes: "Boots Riley (The Coup), Christopher Willits, Dan Deacon, Gabe Meline (KQED) Geographer, Hieroglyphics, Jay Som, Josette Melchor (Gray Area), Primus, Rogue Wave, Sam Lefebvre (East Bay Express), Sidecar Tommy (Beats Antique), Thao Nguyen, tUnE-yArDs, and Tycho.

Again, tickets are on sale tomorrow at noon, and Another Planet Entertainment is waiving all service charges. And 100 percent of the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Ghost Ship fire-relief fund.

Learn more here, or donate now to the victims here.

Comments

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

