The Oakland A's Twitter War with Smashmouth Actually Happened

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Hey @smashmouth - sorry we let our competitive juices get the best of us. Tickets and a 1st pitch are on us anytime you're in the East Bay. pic.twitter.com/wfsKcBr1NW — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) October 29, 2016

@Athletics @smashmouth The intern who battled smash mouth should get a raise and full time position. Truly a legend in the sports twitterverse. — Vic Mahogany (@Poweshow) October 29, 2016

@Athletics @smashmouth Hate to stir the pot but I just heard Sugar Ray thinks the lack of new stadium progress is totally unacceptable — Kevin (@kmf50) October 29, 2016

It's since been deleted, but there really was a post-World Series Twitter feud between the Oakland Athletics' official account and '90s pop-rock hitmakers Smashmouth last night.It began after Cleveland beat the Chicago Cubs in game three of the Series, with the only run of the night coming from a Coco Crisp RBI.sports writer John Shea Tweeted about how far Crisp had come this year, from feuding with A's management to winning playoff games.And that's when Smashmouth, who got its start in nearby San Jose, started talking trash:To which the official A's account promptly shot back:And so began the A's-Smashmouth Twitter Brawl of 2016:Quickly, A's relief pitcher Sean Doolittle jumped in to drop some kumbaya:But his interjection was just fuel on the fire:Admittedly, that's some real talk from the straight from the Smash's mouth.But official A's Twitter also kept it 100:BOOM!At this point, The Smash tried to de-escalate the feud.But A's official didn't let up:DAMN!(Note that it is now midnight.)At this point, Smash was running out of material:And A's fans on Twitter were in disbelief:And then, as quickly as the Twitter war kicked off, it was over. Until this morning, when A's official deleted the evidence and posted an apology:To which fans responded:Smashmouth has yet to reply to the A's offer.