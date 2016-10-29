The Oakland A's Twitter War with Smashmouth Actually Happened

By Nick Miller
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 at 2:18 PM
It's since been deleted, but there really was a post-World Series Twitter feud between the Oakland Athletics' official account
and '90s pop-rock hitmakers Smashmouth
last night.
It began after Cleveland beat the Chicago Cubs in game three of the Series, with the only run of the night coming from a Coco Crisp RBI.
San Francisco Chronicle
sports writer John Shea Tweeted about how far Crisp had come this year, from feuding with A's management to winning playoff games.
And that's when Smashmouth, who got its start in nearby San Jose, started talking trash:
To which the official A's account promptly shot back:
And so began the A's-Smashmouth Twitter Brawl of 2016:
Quickly, A's relief pitcher Sean Doolittle jumped in to drop some kumbaya:
But his interjection was just fuel on the fire:
Admittedly, that's some real talk from the straight from the Smash's mouth.
But official A's Twitter also kept it 100:
BOOM!
At this point, The Smash tried to de-escalate the feud.
But A's official didn't let up:
DAMN!
(Note that it is now midnight.)
At this point, Smash was running out of material:
And A's fans on Twitter were in disbelief:
And then, as quickly as the Twitter war kicked off, it was over. Until this morning, when A's official deleted the evidence and posted an apology:
To which fans responded:
Smashmouth has yet to reply to the A's offer.