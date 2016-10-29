The Oakland A's Twitter War with Smashmouth Actually Happened

click to enlarge

Hey @smashmouth - sorry we let our competitive juices get the best of us. Tickets and a 1st pitch are on us anytime you're in the East Bay. pic.twitter.com/wfsKcBr1NW — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) October 29, 2016

@Athletics @smashmouth The intern who battled smash mouth should get a raise and full time position. Truly a legend in the sports twitterverse. — Vic Mahogany (@Poweshow) October 29, 2016

@Athletics @smashmouth Hate to stir the pot but I just heard Sugar Ray thinks the lack of new stadium progress is totally unacceptable — Kevin (@kmf50) October 29, 2016