Saturday, October 29, 2016

The Oakland A's Twitter War with Smashmouth Actually Happened

By Nick Miller
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 at 2:18 PM

It's since been deleted, but there really was a post-World Series Twitter feud between the Oakland Athletics' official account and '90s pop-rock hitmakers Smashmouth last night.

It began after Cleveland beat the Chicago Cubs in game three of the Series, with the only run of the night coming from a Coco Crisp RBI.

San Francisco Chronicle sports writer John Shea Tweeted about how far Crisp had come this year, from feuding with A's management to winning playoff games.

And that's when Smashmouth, who got its start in nearby San Jose, started talking trash:
click to enlarge img_4483.jpg

To which the official A's account promptly shot back:

click to enlarge img_4483.jpg

And so began the A's-Smashmouth Twitter Brawl of 2016:

click to enlarge img_4484.jpg

Quickly, A's relief pitcher Sean Doolittle jumped in to drop some kumbaya:

click to enlarge img_4484.jpg

But his interjection was just fuel on the fire:

click to enlarge img_4484.jpg

Admittedly, that's some real talk from the straight from the Smash's mouth.

But official A's Twitter also kept it 100:

click to enlarge img_4485.jpg

BOOM!

At this point, The Smash tried to de-escalate the feud.

click to enlarge img_4486.jpg

But A's official didn't let up:

click to enlarge img_4487.jpg

DAMN!

(Note that it is now midnight.)

At this point, Smash was running out of material:

click to enlarge img_4487.jpg

And A's fans on Twitter were in disbelief:

click to enlarge img_4489.jpg

And then, as quickly as the Twitter war kicked off, it was over. Until this morning, when A's official deleted the evidence and posted an apology:


To which fans responded:

Smashmouth has yet to reply to the A's offer.

