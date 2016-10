Yeezus is Coming to Oakland: Two Shows at Oracle this Weekend

click to enlarge Kenny Sun/Flickr

Kanye West floats above the audience on his St. Pablo-mobile.

After about an hour of loitering streetside eavesdropping to Kanye rap about Bobby and Whitney and breaking up with chicks, a black Escalade finally rolled up. A man in street clothes hopped out and said, “Hey, you‘re going to have to leave because there are no photo-ops here.”



“I don‘t need a photo-op. I just need a photograph,” I replied.



“That‘s not going to happen, because you won‘t even get that lens cap off,” he threatened. (I already had my lens cap off.)

Kanye West takes over Oracle this Saturday and Sunday, back-to-back nights for his St. Pablo tour. And this got me thinking about a funny experience I had once with Ye's security guard. It was April 2008. West was in Sacramento. What the hell was Kanye doing in Sac? Touring, of course. But a friend informed that he was also holed up in a secret (and awesome) local recording studio, laying down vocals for what would become. I never get to play paparazzi, so I immediately headed over and posted up out front the studio with a camera. Here's what I wrote back in 2008: After this, the studio owner — basically the nicest dude in Sac — asked me to leave, so I scrammed. I also remember that day because, later at the show, Kanye came out an yelled "What's up,?" A few months after my run-in with West's bodyguard, Ye and his entourage assaulted a photographer at LAX: