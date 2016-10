click to enlarge

The theme of the Black Panther Party’s golden anniversary is “Where do we go from here?” That’s of course the big question — but, this week, there are a wealth of BBP events, rallies, concerts, seminars, lectures, galas, and more that celebrate today and now. Frankly, there’s so much going on that it’s over-whelming — and awesome. Here’s a look at a dozen don’t-miss events:The official BBP50 event is a four-day, multi-location conference featuring more than 35 events. Highlights include … well, so many lectures and seminars: a tech summit, a look at the Panthers and popular music, the FBI and the Party, film screenings and more. Only $35 for a three-day pass.Gina Madrid and Saturu “James Mott” Ned (who the Express interviewed on page 17) will host this free concert near City Hall. The lineup is chock-full of major league performances: members of Digital Underground and Hieroglyphics, plus speakers including Mistah Fab, Cat Brooks and more.A look at what the Panther programs and Christian gospel had in common, featuring Rev. M. Gayle Dickson, who the Express interviewed on page 16. Part of the three-day Black Panther 50th Anniversary conference and workshops, $35 for all three day.Actor and activist Danny Glover will be the keynote at this special gala, in addition to speeches from the likes of director Ryan Coogler and master of ceremonies Davey D.This session is custom-tailored for educators that want to learn more about the special exhibit at OMCA.Works by seminal illustrator and original minister of culture for the Black Panthers, Emory Douglas, along with the Oakland Maroons Art Collective: Tarika Lewis, Akinsanya Kambon, Ducho Dennis, Duane Deterville, Rage Souljah, Chris Herod, and Refa One. A panel discussion featuring the Oakland Maroons Art Collective is October 27.More than forty artists from the Bay Area and beyond, honoring Panther icons.Rare ephemera from the collection of Oakland-based archivist Lisbet Tellefsen, including never-before-seen photographs, original prints, posters, and newspapers promoting the Panthers’ Community Survival Programs. Free. October 7–January 7.A youth-driven show featuring both fashion and visual art. Read Sarah Burke’s review . Free–$15.95. October 8–February 12. 1000 Oak St., Oakland. MuseumCA.org.This fall, the corridors of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism will be hung with photographs by Stephen Shames, a former UC Berkeley student who served as one of the most trusted photographers for the Black Panther Party. On October 19, both Seale and Shames will be present for a book signing and presentation in Cal’s Northgate Hall.Suzun Lucia Lamaina will be at the reception on October 22 to give an artist talk and signs the book version of her project. Meanwhile, at the Oakland Library’s main branch, see Revolution is a Daily Struggle: Remembering the Black Panther Party’s Social Program, which shows how Panthers fulfilled social needs.