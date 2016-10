Listen to Ah Mer Ah Su's Dreamy, Downcast Ballad "Klonopin"

click to enlarge Jorge Mata Flores Photography

Ah Mer Ah Su.

Oakland singer Ah Mer Ah Su makes experimental electropop that shows off her rich, throaty voice and introspective lyrics over sparse, synth-heavy production. Not only is she a prodigious musical talent, she proudly reps her identity as a Black trans woman and has become a beacon in the local LGBTQ party scene and beyond.The singer put out her debut EPearlier this year and is already gearing up for her next release, the five-track EPAnd today, she dropped "Klonopin," a delicate ballad from the new project that details the singer's struggles with substance abuse while coping with a loved one's suicide, she revealed in an interview with Thump Take a listen below and see Ah Mer Ah Su live at Radical Love: East Bay LGBTQ Youth Pride in Hayward and The Night Light in Oakland, both taking place on October 25.