The Seshen Releases New Album, 'Flames & Figures'

East Bay band The Seshen
has become a local favorite over the past few years with its vibrant, eclectic take on neo-soul and R&B-inflected pop. The seven-piece bands combines the rich vocals of singers Lalin St. Juste and Akasha Rockland with virtuosic percussion, bass, and keyboard playing and electronic production.
The ensemble just released its new album, Flames & Figures
, their first full-length project with the UK label Tru Thoughts.
The new LP retains the stylistic signatures of previous releases, but this time the hybridized, genre-bending compositions are much more focused. While their last project, Unravel
, dazzled with the band's ability to create intricate layers of intermingling sounds, Flames & Figures
explores spare dance beats, single-instrument solos, and the malleability of St. Juste's throaty voice.
Take a listen below and catch The Seshen at UC Theatre
in Berkeley on October 22 with Bells Atlas and ANML.