Culture Spy

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 14, 2016

The Seshen Releases New Album, 'Flames & Figures'

By Nastia Voynovskaya
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 3:33 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge 1473343088.jpg

East Bay band The Seshen has become a local favorite over the past few years with its vibrant, eclectic take on neo-soul and R&B-inflected pop. The seven-piece bands combines the rich vocals of singers Lalin St. Juste and Akasha Rockland with virtuosic percussion, bass, and keyboard playing and electronic production. 

See More:
Sessions with The Seshen

The ensemble just released its new album, Flames & Figures, their first full-length project with the UK label Tru Thoughts. The new LP retains the stylistic signatures of previous releases, but this time the hybridized, genre-bending compositions are much more focused. While their last project, Unravel, dazzled with the band's ability to create intricate layers of intermingling sounds, Flames & Figures explores spare dance beats, single-instrument solos, and the malleability of St. Juste's throaty voice. 

Take a listen below and catch The Seshen at UC Theatre in Berkeley on October 22 with Bells Atlas and ANML. 


Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 5, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 21, 2016

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation