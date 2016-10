The Seshen Releases New Album, 'Flames & Figures'

click to enlarge

East Bay band The Seshen has become a local favorite over the past few years with its vibrant, eclectic take on neo-soul and R&B-inflected pop. The seven-piece bands combines the rich vocals of singers Lalin St. Juste and Akasha Rockland with virtuosic percussion, bass, and keyboard playing and electronic production. The ensemble just released its new album,, their first full-length project with the UK label Tru ThoughtsThe new LP retains the stylistic signatures of previous releases, but this time the hybridized, genre-bending compositions are much more focused. While their last project,, dazzled with the band's ability to create intricate layers of intermingling sounds,explores spare dance beats, single-instrument solos, and the malleability of St. Juste's throaty voice.Take a listen below and catch The Seshen at UC Theatre in Berkeley on October 22 with Bells Atlas and ANML.