Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Kamaiyah and YG Turn Up at the Sideshow in the "Fuck It Up" Video

By Nastia Voynovskaya
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge THE FADER
  • The FADER
Kamaiyah's debut mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto has no shortage of slaps, and it's been on heavy rotation since its March release. Now, the East Oakland rapper has a new music video out for "Fuck It Up" featuring YG, whom she recently collaborated with on his single "Why You Always Hatin'" (also featuring Drake). She's also currently traveling with YG for his Fuck Donald Trump Tour, whose title speaks for itself. 

The FADER has been championing Kamaiyah's work and produced the brand new "Fuck It Up" video. It features YG and Kamaiyah cruising around Oakland in lowriders and turning up with a big, hyphy, all-ages crowd at the sideshow. Basically, it's as wild and fun as the track itself. Watch below. 


