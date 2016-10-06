Watch Rituals of Mine's Gorgeous Video for "Ride or Die"

Big things have been happening for Rituals of Mine, the electronic duo formerly known as Sister Crayon. Originally from Sacramento, singer Terra Lopez and producer Dani Fernandez recently relocated from Oakland — where they were based up until this year — to Los Angeles and signed to Warner Brothers Records. And if that wasn't exciting enough, they're also gearing up to tour with Tricky, the legendary UK trip-hop producer who has worked with the likes of Björk and Massive Attack.
Rituals of Mine told the Express in an email that they're also working on their next album. And they just released the video for "Ride or Die," a sparse, haunting track from their 2015 album, Devoted. Directed by Ze'ev Weismann, the black and white, molasses-paced video showcases various snapshots of Oakland and the many diverse cultures that inhabit it. Check it out and catch the duo live at The Independent on October 23 and 24 with Tricky.