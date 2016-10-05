Culture Spy

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

E-40 Announces His 42-Track, Two-Part Album, The D-Boy Diary

By Nastia Voynovskaya
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge d-boy-diary-book-2.jpg

Vallejo legend E-40 is the paragon of longevity — not just in the rap game, but music period. Few artists who have been rocking since the Eighties continue to produce relevant hit after relevant hit — without coasting on past successes to get audiences' attention. 


Forty Water is a master wordsmith with a keen ear for anthemic beats that infallibly slap. And with his recent fire singles — such as "Slappin" featuring D.R.A.M. and Nef the Pharaoh and "Petty" featuring Kamaiyah — we're excited for what he has in store for his next album, The D-Boy Diary, which the rapper just announced is due out on November 18. 


According to AllHipHop.com, the 42-track double album features cameos from a huge variety of artists, including superstar Gucci Mane, local legends Husalah and B-Legit, and up-and-comers such as Nef. Definitely a release to look forward to later this fall. 

