This has been a stressful week. There was the first presidential debate... and well, yeah, that alone was enough to put America into a GIF-making, thinkpiece-writing, hashtag-tweeting frenzy. For the next few days, try to forget about the fate of the country by enjoying the ~now~. Here's how:In previous years, Oakland Music Festival took over several city blocks with outdoor concerts, live art, and vendors for an entire weekend. But this year, its organizers are trying something a little different, with a more Noise Pop-style format with different shows and events everyday from September 30 to October 9. This year’s fest is even more eclectic than years past, and takes place at spots all over town, including Starline Social Club, Eli’s Mile High Club, Classic Cars West, and more — plus, there’s a free, family-friendly day party at Lake Merritt on Saturday, October 1. Throughout the week, there will be performances by artists such as HBK rapper-producer Jay Ant, legendary DJ Egyptian Lover, Fools Gold Records founder Nick Catchdubs, budding Richmond R&B star Rayana Jay, Oakland mastermind producer Trackademicks, and other local favorites and touring acts. Plus, there are several speaker panels, cyphers, and music industry networking events — even a mezcal tasting. Check OaklandMusicFestival.com for the full schedule and get ready for a packed week ahead.Greta Kline — better known by her stage name Frankie Cosmos — is a musician and singer-songwriter from New York City. Previously a bass guitarist for the band Porches until 2015, she recently branched away from the group to focus on her own project. Although Kline originally began playing as Frankie Cosmos solo in her bedroom, posting her music on platforms such as Tumblr and Bandcamp, she now plays with a full-sized band, recording in studios and releasing more traditional albums. Tracks on her most recent release, Next Thing, such as “Is It Possible / Sleep Song” and “Sinister” highlight the low-key sound of the band’s production, mixing Kline’s sleepy vocals with simple guitars. In support of her new album, Cosmos and her band are currently making their way around North America and Europe. Don’t miss their stops at the Swedish American Hall (2174 Market St., San Francisco) on October 2 and Starline Social Club on October 3 (645 West Grand Ave., Oakland) for some whispery, warm vibes.Swagger Like Us, a popular queer dance party in the Bay Area, is hosting the official Queer Fashion Week after party at Starline Social Club (2236 Martin Luther King Ave., Oakland) this Saturday. Queer Fashion Week is seven days of events and conferences in Oakland that aim to bring diversity and creativity to conventional runways, modeling, and other realms of the fashion world. The lineup features Juliana Huxtable, notable DJ and trans icon, as well as sets by Swagger like Us co-founder davO, DJ Lady Ryan, and a special performance by India Sky Davis. With DJs turning feet-pounding, high-energy tunes until 2 a.m., Swagger Like Us parties draw huge, excited crowds — and always promise a hell of a night.Kayla Moore, a beloved Black, disabled, trans Berkeley resident, died in 2013 while in the custody of Berkeley police. On Saturday, October 1, Justice 4 Kayla Moore, Berkeley Copwatch, Anti Police-Terror Project, and Black Trans Women’s Lives Matter have rallied together to organize a night of “culture and resistance” in Moore’s memory at Ashkenaz (1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley). The evening will begin with Tasha, a powerful, devastating monologue by Black Lives Matter activist Cat Brooks about Natasha McKenna, who died in police custody in 2015. Afterwards, there will be a “transformational poetry and dance party” featuring a host of poets, musicians, and activists. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Proceeds will go toward the Moore family’s court fees.The Poetics of Fragility is a 63-minute “videocontemplation” about the power and aesthetics of fragility. The film, created by Nicolás Grandi and Lata Mani, aims to “reclaim fragility as intrinsic to existence, not something to be bemoaned or overcome.” It features iconic activist and scholar Angela Davis, acclaimed playwright and critic Cherrie Moraga, feminist performance artists Thao P. Nguyen and Martha Rynberg, Madres de Plaza de Mayo Linea Fundadora founding member Nora Cortiñas, and many others. The film both tells stories and experiments with cinema as an audiovisual medium for philosophical inquiry. On Sunday, October 2, Omi Gallery (2323 Broadway, Oakland) will screen The Poetics of Fragility and host an in-person conversation between filmmakers Grandi and Mani and their collaborators Angela Davis and Cherrie Moraga. The discussion will be moderated by Omi curator Ashara Ekundayo.For the past year, Victory Kitchen (1046 Murray St., Berkeley) has hosted cooking classes, craft nights, workshops, and community dinners. In short, the kitchen has functioned as a kind of second home for people interested in everything from food justice issues to simply learning how to make stuff. Alas, the founder is moving Detroit — and bringing Victory Kitchen with her — so this Oktoberfest potluck will also function as a goodbye party. Come by for one last hurrah, or for the first time if you’ve never gotten a chance to see what the project is all about. There should be sausages and sauerkraut aplenty, plus whatever other Oktoberfest-appropriate dishes folks decide to bring.If your pockets are feelin' light and you're still yearning for more suggestions, we've got a ton, and these ones are all FREE! We're Hungry: Got any East Bay news, events, video, or miscellany we should know about? Feed us at Sarah.Burke@EastBayExpress.com.