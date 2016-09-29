Oakland Rapper Queens D.Light Drops Breakneck Video for "Multiplyyy"

Since dropping her debut LP, California Wildflower, in 2014, Queens D.Light has reigned as one of the strongest emerging rappers in Oakland’s hip-hop scene. She originally gained traction for her confident, lyrical rhymes and ambient beats, and has since developed a large following for her goddess-like persona and spiritual mantras of self-love. In fact, the rapper just wrapped up her East Coast tour with hip-hop star Anderson.Paak and local favorite DUCKWRTH.
Earlier this week, D.Light released a video for “Multiplyyy,” a whiplash, high-velocity collaboration with producer Suzi Analogue. The song hits hard and fast — a significant departure from D.Light’s usual lounge-y style. In a phone interview, D.Light shared that “'Multiplyyy' is me really venturing out into other forms and styles of music that I’ve always enjoyed but never had the courage to [explore]. Now I feel more confident. It’s new waters for me.”
Currently, the rapper is working on her next EP, The Flavor of Green, which she hopes to drop in November. She described the project as a “mix of some upbeat stuff, but … very atmospheric, using industrial type sounds” and still rich in hip-hop undertones.
“Multiplyyy” is a stand-alone single, separate from her upcoming EP. The video is the visual manifestation of a conversation between Analogue and D.Light about “the necessity for more women producers and vocalists with different styles” in the hip-hop scene. D.Light describes the song as “very playful, very chant-y. Almost like a game, [with] girls playing double dutch.” In the video, the two artists exude bulletproof female energy and shamelessly show how their respective squads — Analogue’s in New York and D.Light’s in Oakland — get down. A FaceTime session between the artists’ two crews is actually what inspired the bicoastal video.
“We wanted to take that energy,” D. Light said decisively. “And make it multiply.”