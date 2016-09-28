Culture Spy

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Show Banga and Lil Yee Premiere "Bonafide Hustla" Music Video

By Nastia Voynovskaya
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge Lil Yee (L) and Show Banga.
San Francisco rappers Show Banga and Lil Yee — who both rep the Fillmore district — team up for a clean, crisp video for "Bonafide Hustla," a pared-down, molasses-paced meditation on the endless quest for prosperity. The track pairs Show Banga's raspy, unbridled flow with Lil Yee's autotuned rap-singing, with dark strings adding a downcast mood to the bass-heavy slap. 

Show Banga recently released a quality project, $howTime 2, which pays homage to his father ShowTime, whose music distribution company, rap-centric record stores, and investments in hyphy-themed energy drinks bolstered the Bay Area's robust hip-hop scene of the Nineties and Aughts. Meanwhile, Lil Yee's been getting plenty of buzz with his singles and features alongside other Northern Californian street rap talents such as Mozzy. Rap blog Thizzler has also been heavily championing his work (he was a standout at this year's Thizzler Jam).

Check out the new collab and stay tuned for Lil Yee's upcoming debut project. 


