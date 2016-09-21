Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

Oakland native Marshawn Lynch dropped some bold wisdom last night on, and it's worth sharing :Conan had asked the former UC Berkeley football standout and Super Bowl champion his thoughts on the Colin Kaepernick-National Anthem drama.Lynch responded with the following: "I'd rather see him take a knee than stand up and put his hands up, and get murdered."He went on: "I just hope people open up their eyes and see that there's really a problem going on," he said.Eventually, Conan intervened to white-splain what Lynch had just said, and the audience applauded.Lynch is a man of very few words, but this was a very lucid, and much-needed, condemnation of use-of-force by law enforcement. Hat tip, sir.