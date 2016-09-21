Culture Spy

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Marshawn Lynch on Colin Kaepernick: Rather See Him Take a Knee Than 'Get Murdered'

By Nick Miller
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 6:13 PM

Email
Print
Oakland native Marshawn Lynch dropped some bold wisdom last night on Conan, and it's worth sharing :


Conan had asked the former UC Berkeley football standout and Super Bowl champion his thoughts on the Colin Kaepernick-National Anthem drama. 

Lynch responded with the following: "I'd rather see him take a knee than stand up and put his hands up, and get murdered."

He went on: "I just hope people open up their eyes and see that there's really a problem going on," he said.

Eventually, Conan intervened to white-splain what Lynch had just said, and the audience applauded.

Lynch is a man of very few words, but this was a very lucid, and much-needed, condemnation of use-of-force by law enforcement. Hat tip, sir.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 14, 2016
Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016

Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation