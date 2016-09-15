Culture Spy

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Elujay Creates Anthems for Oakland on His Long-Awaited Album, 'Jentrify'

By Eda Yu
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 4:52 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Elujay.
  • Elujay.
Wondering where the next generation of Bay Area hip-hop is at? Elujay, the 20-year-old Oakland rapper and producer, lets everyone know with his highly anticipated release, Jentrify. The 13-track album features some of the Bay Area’s best, including production by Mikos Da Gawd on “Mrs. Jackson” and cameos by Samaria and Caleborate on “We Don’t Mind.” Although Elujay has been talking about dropping the album for months, the final product definitely proves it was worth the wait.


Elujay hopes that Jentrify will resonate with listeners as a “soundtrack to to Oakland before all this gentrification shit started happening,” he previously told East Bay Express in early June. On songs such as the jazzy “580," the musician’s longing for an Oakland that’s disappearing comes across very clearly — both lyrically and sonically. In “No Return,” featuring HBK’s Jay Ant, the rapper vocalizes that We’ve reached the point of no return/Ain’t no turning back now, mourning how Oakland, after everything the city’s seen, could never return to how it was before its new development and demographic changes. The album finishes strong with “Can’t Wait,” as Elujay sings, I can’t wait too long/Even if you got to go/Even if you got no home.

Through his emotional lyrics and soft beats, Elujay definitely succeeds in building a record that mixes his emotional, personal message with engaging, soulful production to create anthems for the city he calls home.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 7, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016

Aug 17, 2016
Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation