Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

click to enlarge

Saturday, October 15

ICE CUBE

ZHU

GLASS ANIMALS

DUKE DUMONT

YOUNG THUG

FLIGHT FACILITIES

MURA MASA

STORMZY

HOW TO DRESS WELL

KELELA

HONNE

SOFI TUKKER

KAMAIYAH





Sunday, October 16

SIGUR RÓS

JAMES BLAKE

PURITY RING

TYCHO

MAC DEMARCO

SYLVAN ESSO

NEON INDIAN

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

WILD NOTHING

DEAFHEAVEN

CAR SEAT HEADREST

HINDS

DAY WAVE

The tenth annual Treasure Island Music Festival is nearly a month away, which means its about time for them to announce the daily lineups ... oh, wait, cool, here they are, in my inbox:As is custom, the hip-hop and beats go first, on Saturday, followed by a full day of indie and guitars — with of course a few twists (such as Tycho on Sunday, which works).Here's hoping that Cube performs the Oakland Raiders theme song:Single-day tickets and VIP passes go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. And I'm also hearing rumblings of more interesting and fun TIMF news on the horizon.Find out more at TreasureIslandFestival.com