Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Treasure Island Fest Announces Single-Day Lineups

By Nick Miller
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 at 3:57 PM

The tenth annual Treasure Island Music Festival is nearly a month away, which means its about time for them to announce the daily lineups ... oh, wait, cool, here they are, in my inbox:

Saturday, October 15
ICE CUBE
ZHU
GLASS ANIMALS
DUKE DUMONT
YOUNG THUG
FLIGHT FACILITIES
MURA MASA
STORMZY
HOW TO DRESS WELL
KELELA
HONNE
SOFI TUKKER
KAMAIYAH

Sunday, October 16
SIGUR RÓS
JAMES BLAKE
PURITY RING
TYCHO
MAC DEMARCO
SYLVAN ESSO
NEON INDIAN
CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS
WILD NOTHING
DEAFHEAVEN
CAR SEAT HEADREST
HINDS
DAY WAVE

As is custom, the hip-hop and beats go first, on Saturday, followed by a full day of indie and guitars — with of course a few twists (such as Tycho on Sunday, which works).

Here's hoping that Cube performs the Oakland Raiders theme song:


Single-day tickets and VIP passes go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. And I'm also hearing rumblings of more interesting and fun TIMF news on the horizon.

Find out more at TreasureIslandFestival.com.

