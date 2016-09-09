Culture Spy

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 9, 2016

Ezale and DJ Fresh brings back the Eighties in 'The Tonite Show with Ezale'

By Eda Yu
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 4:06 PM

Email
Print
Oakland rapper and local favorite Ezale has graced us with his first release since Drug Funnie, his 2013 debut mixtape.

The happy-go-lucky rapper joined the ranks of E-40 and Freddie Gibbs in the most recent installment of The Tonite Show with DJ Fresh, an Oakland producer with a long-standing reputation in the Bay Area hip-hop scene. Previously, Ezale gained clout with his breakout single, "Too High."  
Ezale's latest album maintains much of the same excited, childlike energy present in his other work. "Day Ones," a previously released single, is an anthem for doing nothing — and sometimes everything — with your best homies.


"We Out Here," another standout track, has all of the bouncy energy of a live dance circle at a good party. Although a long-awaited release, The Tonite Show with Ezale proves worth the wait with its funky, fun feel-good vibes. 


Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 31, 2016
Aug 24, 2016
Aug 17, 2016

Aug 10, 2016
Aug 3, 2016
Jul 27, 2016
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2016

OTHER YEARS

© 2016 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation