Jet Martinez Brings a Floral Green Flash to Downtown Oakland

Oakland, Berkeley, And East Bay News, Events, Restaurants, Music, & Arts
Jet Martinez's Process
Athen B curator and phtographer Brock Brake captured Martinez in action.
"The I Magnin building for me has always been one of the most beautiful buildings in Oakland. A green tiled, art deco beauty, this building is a symbol of golden era from yesteryear. After the devastating effects of the Reagan drug wars and the crack epidemic, downtown Oakland became a shadow of the vibrant space it once was. Now, as downtown Oakland is experiencing a rebirth of sorts, I really felt a real responsibility to add to rather than subtract from this beautiful building and the downtown skyline. ... In a city that is experiencing a seismic shift of populations and economies, this piece is meant as a reminder to prioritize natural growth. As we bring in more construction and building, I hope this mural brings a reminder of the essentiality of Nature in our society."Read the full post here, and look out for Martinez's solo show with Athen B in May of next year.
Showing 1-4 of 4