New Dating Site for Pot Users Has High Hopes

A new dating site geared to the cannabis crowd aims to put the "bud" back in budding romance. My420Mate.com is a dating platform that seeks to bring people together not based on silly things like religion, money, profession, or beliefs, but instead on how users feel about marijuana.

The site's founder, Miguel A. Lozano, believes lifestyle is more important than race or religion or other divisions: “This site is full of people from all walks of life who seek to live and share a relaxed lifestyle and outlook on life,” he wrote in the press release.

My420mate.com was created to remove some of the stigma that comes with telling prospective dates about your pot use. “We take the uncertainty and awkwardness out of asking their date if they smoke pot,” the site boasts. Since many dating sites have drug use built into users' preferences and algorithms, we think the "awkwardness" claim is kind of doobious, but hey, if this is a site you need to spark up a romance, we won't be the ones to cast the first stone(r).

There's certainly no shortage of niche dating sites out there — hello, DiaperMates and Singles with Food Allergies — so it's not surprising that a new site devoted to marijuana use and culture is seeing its day in the sun. But My420Mate is far from the first. The site will be competing with other pot dating sites like 420singles.net and 420lovematch.com. So it's anyone's guess as to whether this latest venture will succeed or go up in smoke.

Either way, it's clear the site has a sense of humor about its premise, as evidenced by its motto, "Plant your seed and watch your love grow.”

You know what they say, the couple that gets blazed together, stays together.